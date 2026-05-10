Inflatable tents make setting up camp efficient by eliminating traditional poles and other tricky steps, so you can focus on the adventure or rest and relaxation the moment you arrive at base camp. Heimplanet’s Kirra Tent employs such a design: roll it out, pump it, and it takes shape in seconds (inflates in 24 seconds).

As with other camping shelters from the brand, this new tent also features a point symmetric design for stability in rough and windy conditions. Likewise, it has a separable multi-chamber system that guarantees it stays standing even if a section isn’t. Its two-layer airframe underwent testing to guarantee its stability in extreme conditions.

But where the Kirra Tent differs from its predecessors is its material. For the first time, Heimplanet used a siliconized fabric with PFAS-free C0 water repellency for the 3000mm flysheet. The C0 treatment allows water to just roll down the tent like beads without harmful fluorochemicals.

Moreover, the exterior silicone coating ensures longer-lasting water repellency, while the interior PU coating guarantees complete waterproofing. Additionally, the silicone coating enhances the tent’s tear and tensile strength, thereby increasing its durability and cold resistance.

The 2-person Kirra Tent features a dark, understated appearance for an unobtrusive presence in nature. Meanwhile, its interior features adjustable ventilation and a mesh inner tent to prevent condensation. This is an all-around, three-season packable, and lightweight tent that weighs just 3.8 kg. It’s perfect for alpine adventures, bikepacking, motorcycle tours, and other adventures that require terrain stability. It’s compact yet offers a spacious living area, with a total height of 49.2″ and inner space of 45.2 sq. ft.

Images courtesy of Heimplanet