We have to thank the people behind technologies and systems that allow us to enjoy longer off-grid stays via our RVs. Without their efforts, outdoor recreational activities would remain inaccessible for those who are relatively new to the scene. Remote Vans is one such company that provides turnkey solutions brimming with modern amenities. Their flagship — called The Aegis — is your best bet.

Before we go into detail about the exceptional features and functions of this camper van, let’s learn about the donor vehicle underneath it all. Remote Vans does not want to settle for mediocre which is why we have a Mercedes-Benz Sprinter. It sports a 144″ wheelbase and generous headroom.

Running this machine’s all-wheel-drive setup is a four-cylinder diesel twin-turbo engine rated at 208 horsepower mated to a nine-speed 9G-TRONIC gearbox. This means The Aegis is outfitted with all the bells and whistles that ship with the Mercedes-Benz van and more.

Should you plan an extended escape from the city, your adventure platform is designed to provide top-notch creature comforts. Its 51V Lithionics NEVERDIE Power system, 48V Nomadic Cooling A/C, Cyber Shower, Pennyworth van control system, and Starlink internet equipment ensure The Aegis becomes your second home on wheels.

At the end of the day, you and your company can sleep on the Vanhalla seat or queen-size legless bed. Meanwhile, meals and snacks can be prepared in the high-end kitchen. Remote Vans also equips the exterior with plenty of accessories supplied by Terrawagen, Backwoods Adventure Mods, Owl Vans, and Van Compass.

Even the roughest trails are effortlessly traversed courtesy of its full suspension upgrade with rally struts, 16″ wheels shod in K02 BFGoodrich All-Terrain tires, external outlets, a powered awning, roof rack, side ladder, spare tire carrier, trail steps, and plenty of other useful add-ons. Get in touch with Remote Vans and spec out your The Aegis now.

