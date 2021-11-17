Don’t let the cold season ground you at home in front of the fire. The winter days should not stop you from doing what you love to do, like going to the mall or spending time outdoors. For this reason, it’s best to bundle up in something warm and comfy just like the Relwen Channel Anorak jacket. It keeps you toasty inside without the added bulk.

This winter weather gear features classic anorak styling for all-around warmth and comfort. It boasts technical functionality and stylish appeal to make you feel good and look good. Snow easily slides off thanks to its breathable shell made with 94% polyester and 6% spandex ripstop coated with waterproof laminate. It also uses 100% polyester ripstop for its lining to make it strong and durable to outlast the seasons.

Moreover, the Relwen Channel Anorak jacket keeps you toasty with its quilted interior filled with 80 grams of 100% recycled polyester and a sherpa-lined hood. The interior seals in warmth so you can frolic in the snow and run errands without worrying about getting your insides frozen.

Best of all, this winter jacket is a versatile wear thanks to its relaxed fit which means you can layer it over other winter outfits. It boasts a clean finish with a bound seam construction with its shell and lining sewn as one piece. Meanwhile, a contoured drop tail provides enough seat coverage without the added bulk, and tricot-backed + contoured cuffs provide the most comfortable fit for easy movement.

The Relwen Channel Anorak jacket also has a large kangaroo pocket on the front to store everyday carry items. You can also tuck your hands inside for warmth.

Images courtesy of Relwen