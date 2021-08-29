Staying warm in the cold doesn’t have to mean bulking up in layers and layers of clothing. You can still dress light and still stay toasty as long as you have the right jacket. We’re talking the Relwen Windzip Popover with its lightweight material yet guaranteed to keep you cozy in chilly or wet-weather conditions.

This is a jacket in all its technical aspects but you wouldn’t think so just by looking at it. It can easily pass off as a sweatshirt because of its relaxed fit and manner. It’s mostly made with stretch nylon, thus giving it a lightweight feel, then accentuated with a knit lining. To be precise, it uses 94% nylon and 6% spandex to render a full-dull stretch, breathable, and semi-water-resistant shell. It keeps you warm while preventing it from being stiffly hot when worn on a temperate day.

Meanwhile, the lining of the Relwen Windzip Popover is 9% polyester, 5% spandex, end-on-end stripe peached jersey, and 100% recycled polyester for the insulation filled 60 grams with 1″ horizontal quilting through and through. To ensure a secure wrap, it features a dual-closure snap and molded zip placket reinforced with blue nylon Taslan facing. To keep the cold off from neck to bottom, it also has a stand-up collar of double-layer quilted self-shelf material.

This cold-weather wear also utilizes wider 5/8″ bound lycra cuffs and hem for a neat, durable, and highly functional finish. It also features black oxidized Relwen snap hardware and has a deep open patch snap chest pocket to store small on-the-go essentials. It looks good worn as is or as an underlayer jacket during freezing temperatures.

Images courtesy of Relwen