Relwen’s Utility Windpant is versatile outdoor wear that can handle any pursuit, be it on the snow, the mountain, or the field. It uses durable material that can protect you from the gusts while keeping you comfortable for an all-day adventure.

The materialized character of this Supply Pant is a first of its kind with a performance-build stretch for freedom in motion. It features a combined fabric for its shell with soft mesh lining, and then cut and sewn together to enhance seam integrity and have the shell and lining moving as one.

Relwen’s Utility Windpant comes in a relaxed athletic fit with a tapered leg. It uses a mix of nylon (92%), spandex (8%), and full-dull micro-ripstop at 125 gsm. Moreover, the lining is ultralight at 100% polyester with a soft open-hole mesh to keep things comfy. Then the drawcord waistband with half elastic back lets you find the ideal and secure fit.

These pants even come with darted knees for added fullness and ease of movement, especially during hiking. This Relwen apparel is geared for outdoor use with a selection of storage options to keep your on-the-go essentials. These include ergonomically positioned zippered pockets on the rear and applied belt loops with supply pockets on the front for military-inspired utility.

Relwen’s Utility Windpant not only looks comfortable but also ruggedly built so it can stay with you for many uses. It even comes in two handsome hues including Moss and Dark Grey and is available in various sizes including small, medium, large, and extra large.

