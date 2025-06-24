Vollebak used one of the toughest materials ever engineered, Ultra High Molecular Weight Polyethylene, and turned it into a stylish yet equally durable wear aptly called Ultra High Molecular Weight Pants. The pair is super lightweight yet highly resistant to wear and tear and more.

UHMWPE is many times stronger than steel yet very lightweight it floats on water. Its use on garments isn’t novel — it’s in bulletproof vests, anti-ballistic vehicle armor, and more — and used on industrial machines and spacecrafts. It’s trusted where failure isn’t an option and Vollebak wove these pants with a protective grid built with two types of UHMWPE.

This makes the Ultra High Molecular Weight Pants super light. But highly resistant to rips and abrasion (scored up to 300% higher on tear resistance tests compared to similar materials). Moreover, it is self-lubricating and doesn’t corrode or degrade even in saltwater or acid.

Aside from being ultra strong and ultralight, these pants also offer excellent elasticity for inhibited mobility no matter the action. They have 31% elastane in its construction for extreme four-way stretch in every direction simultaneously. They also repel water using fluorocarbon-free technology and are breathable, making them great all-day everyday or outdoor wear.

Vollebak also gave the Ultra High Molecular Weight Pants a modern and stylish silhouette perfect for date nights or casual affairs. It has Cordura tape reinforcements on the underside of critical areas to enhance durability. Meanwhile, an articulated knee design allow the pants to follow the natural form of the legs wherever you stretch.

Images courtesy of Vollebak