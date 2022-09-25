The cold months are fast approaching and this means stocking up on your favorite cold-weather wear: jackets, sweaters, shawls, and more. But when it comes to outerwear that is versatile and timeless, then you can count on Relwen to make pieces that last. Take for instance Relwen’s Thermal Rib Shawl.

This sweater boasts a sleek and classic design that would look good 10, 20, or 30 years from now. It could become your staple winter wear when you’re out on an errand, a late-night or early-morning stroll or run, or on a dinner date. Despite its simple exterior, it has an interior built to keep you cozy and warm in chilly temperatures.

Relwen’s Thermal Rib Shawl comes with an outer made from a textured mélange-rib face bonded to an interior made with micro-pile fleece that’s soft and cozy and makes this sweater completely athletic. It features a tall, folded 3-piece self-fabric shawl collar to keep the cold breeze out and keep your neck warm. It also has folded self-fabric cuffs and hem and tape-reinforced neck and shoulder seams.

Moreover, this pullover comes with reinforced collar buttons and enough neck space for easy on and off. This sweater also comes with just the right stretch coming thanks to its 3% spandex construction. Meanwhile, the rest is 87% polyester to make it lightweight, durable, resistant to fading and wrinkles, and tough on stains. Then there’s 10% for rayon to make the sweater soft, breathable, anti-bacterial, lightweight, and quick-drying. Relwen’s Thermal Rib Shawl boasts a look that is 100% vintage with its classic fit.

