Relwen’s Lightweight Combat Shorts can keep up with you whether you’re hiking, camping, river rafting, or rushing off to a quick lunch date. It looks stylish for casual occasions and offers a comfortable fit that moves with you, no matter the adventure.

These shorts are inspired by the combat “trouser’ issued to U.S. troops in 1994 and repurposed as a short. But they have been updated with a more modern and relaxed athletic fit by utilizing the brand’s lightest spring short fabric. It is made from a combination of 72% cotton, 28% nylon, compact high tensile strength sheeting, 120 gsm/3.5 ounces. These materials make these shorts lightweight, strong, water-resistant, and tough enough to withstand scuffs and abrasions without tearing or fraying at the seams.

When it comes to movements, Relwen’s Lightweight Combat Shorts come with loose legs for ease of mobility. Then there’s the mountaineering gusset in the crotch which distributes fullness and further aids with freedom of movement.

This outdoor wear also features a modern molded zip fly and a unique half-elastic back waistband for a more “active” fit. The elastic band allows for easy pull-on-and-go action.

In terms of storage, Relwen’s Lightweight Combat Shorts lets you carry your on-the-go essentials, including wallet, keys, and other items with ease. It has a cellphone pocket inside the lefthand cargo pocket, two forward-positioned large hip cargo pockets, and ergonomic coil zip rear compartments. These utility shorts combine function and style, and one that will let you stand out from the pack with its rugged WWII-era military-inspired design.

Images courtesy of Relwen