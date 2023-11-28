It’s a common practice for luxury watchmakers to release their models in highly limited numbers. However, there are instances wherein some references are exclusively marketed to specific markets only. Such was the case for the Royal Oak UAE Edition issued by Audemars Piguet in 2020. To our surprise, a pre-owned example was recently offered by a seller in the United Kingdom.

The listing was from Diamond Watches London which did not disclose details as to why it was put up for sale or who it originally belonged to before the open market debut. Given how fickle-minded some of the elite can be at times, this could be a spur-of-the-moment decision that they would regret down the line given the rarity of this accessory.

Audemars Piguet tagged it internally as 26613ST and is presented in the iconic octagonal case originally crafted by the legendary Gerald Genta. Constructed out of stainless steel, it measures 41 mm and sports a mix of brushed and polished finishes. However, what sets the Royal Oak UAE Edition apart from the regular lineup is its turquoise blue dial.

Framed by a fixed bezel, the backdrop also flaunts AP’s signature Grand Tappisserie texture for a gem-like appeal. It’s adorned with applied baton hour markers with lume applied on the spines alongside the hours and minutes hands. Sub-dials for the day, month, and date are positioned at 9 o’clock, 12 o’clock., and 3 o’clock, respectively.

A moon phase window is visible at 6 o’clock, while the flange features the number of weeks in a year. You can also glance at the gold rotor of its self-winding movement via the sapphire case back window. Audemars Piguet completes the Royal Oak UAE Edition ensemble with a stainless steel bracelet. Diamond Watches London confirms the item includes a snazzy box.

Images courtesy of Audemars Piguet/Diamond Watches London