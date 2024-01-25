Not long ago, we shared a cool gift idea for the upcoming Lunar New Year from Casio. The G-SHOCK MTG-B3000CXD-9A is a tough and stylish tribute to the Chinese zodiac’s dragon. However, its chunky profile might not appeal to everyone. If you’ve already decided to splurge on a fancy timepiece to commemorate the event, Breguet presents two references. Check out the Classique Dragon and Classique Double Tourbillon Dragon.

These two are elegant and stylish timekeeping instruments for people with deep pockets who want to own extremely exclusive production runs like these. The Swiss luxury watchmaker caters to a lucrative market wherein people keep up with cultural belief systems and superstitions. We’ll share a brief overview of each model so you can make an informed decision on what suits your taste.

The Classique Dragon flaunts a 40 mm x 6.9 mm rose gold case with a water resistance rating of 3 bar. It comes with a red Grand Feu enamel dial adorned with Roman numeral hour markers as well as a hand-engraved rose gold dragon. A 162-component self-winding movement is backed by a 45-hour power reserve. A reddish-brown alligator leather strap secures it to your wrist.

Up next is geared for fans of sophisticated designs as the Classique Double Tourbillon Dragon showcases the twin rotating complications on the dial along with a hand-engraved rose gold dragon element clutching a mother-of-pearl disc. The minute track and Roman numeral hour markers are set on the outer flange underneath a double-domed sapphire crystal.

Its 46 mm x 16.80 round case is crafted out of 950 platinum and features a sapphire exhibition case back. The latter lets you view the beautiful engravings and some of the components of its in-house 588N manual caliber. This 81-jewel movement lasts up to 50 hours before it needs to be manually primed for action. A black alligator leather strap completes the ensemble.

Images courtesy of Breguet