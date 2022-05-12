Relwen is all about menswear that is comfortable and lasts for many uses. The brand is never short on its selection of ready-to-wear apparel with a ruggedly handsome appeal yet versatile in its purpose just like the Flyweight Flex Short.

Relwen guarantees that every stitch and design serves its purpose. As such, this pair lives up to its name because it is remarkably comfortable. It has a casual, put-together vibe that easily transitions from airport fashion to seaport to pub. You’d look cool and stylish in this short no matter what you pair it with because of its classic fit.

Moreover, the Relwen Flyweight Flex Short is remarkably comfortable and is made from lightweight and breathable materials. These include a cotton stretch shell that makes up 97% of its construction and the rest is spandex. The reverse side comprises lightweight sateen twill at 190 gsm, the lightest version of sateen stretch shell fabric the brand has ever produced. Even the interior pocket trim is made with 100% cotton.

Adding to its comfort is the mountaineering crotch gusset that distributes extra fullness and ease. This short also has a shaped and seamless waistband with ergonomic quarter-top hand pockets. It also features a custom black oxidized zipper, snap, and metal button hardware. Meanwhile, the rear welt pocket bags are stitched thru into the shell to prevent bulges and for improved utility.

The Relwen Flyweight Flex Short cuts a classic style with a 9″ inseam. It is meticulously crafted and comes in an assortment of colors for personal preference.

Images courtesy of Relwen