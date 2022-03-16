If you’re looking for a stylish, durable, and highly-functional jacket perfect for layering up when the weather takes a turn for the worse, then look no further than at Relwen’s Barrier Shell Jacket. Its name says it all: it provides a barrier to those unexpected downpours so you stay dry and comfortable.

Designed for outdoor wear, it is made with 100% nylon with a water-resistant polyurethane coating to keep rain or snow at bay. It provides ample coverage around the head with a full noggin shape hood to fully cover your head.

Speaking of the hood, it is double-layered for durability and extra water resistance. It even comes with vintage leather eyelets and cord locks at all drawcords.

Moreover, Relwen’s Barrier Shell Jacket has a longer darted drop tail for extra coverage. This is useful for those days when you want to jog under a drizzle, when cycling or simply when just sitting down. The tail is 4 1/2″ longer at the center back.

This jacket also comes with deep closed-hole polyester mesh panels that extend from sleeve to lower underarm for breathability. They keep things from getting wet and sticky during warm weather conditions.

Relwen’s Barrier Shell Jacket zips up in the middle using two-way molded front zippers with kissing corded welts. It comes with three concealed zipper cargo pockets for on-the-go storage of your most-used EDCs. This layerable shell is designed to be lightweight so you can pair it over a fleece knit, t-shirt or vest. It works well with a Windzip Vest or other thicker Relwen knits.

Images courtesy of Relwen