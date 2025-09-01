The DeliOne Duo Lock Pro silicone food bag stands out in the market of sustainable products and re-defines zero-waste kitchen. It’s more than a durable leakproof and shakeproof storage solution, but also a reliable alternative to kitchenware. It boasts great temperature resistance so you can cook with it or freeze food in it.

A Duo Lock Bar System ensures secure seal that clamps like a vault or suitcase latches. It underwent rigorous testing including 100+ shakes with zero shifts and 24-hour soup inversion sans drips. A 50kg load placed on top and it still stood its ground. Plus, its wide anti-tip base makes it stand upright on countertops for easy dining or food prep, and saves 40% of storage space in the fridge.

The DeliOne Duo Lock Pro is crafted from 100% premium platinum silicone from Japan. It is BPA/Lead/phthalates FREE, with FDA & LFGB certifications, and is a non-fossil material, meaning it is microplastics FREE and contributes to CO2 reduction. Its material makes it a versatile kitchen tool for food prep, cooking, and even dining.

It can withstand temperature changes from freezing -20°C to hot 220°C temperatures. This means you can prepare various meals in it either in the microwave, in the oven, or in boiling water and it will not break down. Its functional versatility in the kitchen offers cooking and dining convenience, plus zero plastic waste and zero dishes to wash.

Moreover, the DeliOne Duo Lock Pro is dishwasher safe, heatproof, fridge safe, and airtight. It offers 45.36kg of sealing quality to reduce oxidation and keep food fresh. It comes in four colorways: teal, mint, purple, transparent and in four sizes: small (0.8L), medium (1.2L), large (2L), and extra large (3L).

Images courtesy of DeliOne