When a sports apparel manufacturer wants to breathe new life into an iconic silhouette, they either introduce new colorways or collaborate with other brands. Reebok is taking the latter route by unveiling the Maharishi Classic Legacy AZ. If you prefer a pair of sneakers with a military vibe to them, then make sure to cop these.

Maharishi is a fashion label established in 1994 and “explores the dualistic nature of the universe.” It blends Western and Eastern influences to give its products a unique sense of style. Their designers are “taking a pacifist approach to military-grade utilitarian design, representing camouflage as a symbol of nature and art, and respecting nature whilst utilising technology.”

This is clearly what the Reebok Maharishi Classic Legacy AZ shows with its Army Green, Core Black, and Moss tones. You can say that it draws inspiration from tactical flight jackets or experimental flight suits. The upper displays a mix of natural and synthetic materials that do not clash.

Nylon textile in Core Black and Army Green forms the outline of the shoe and its overlays as well. Meanwhile, the Maharishi Classic Legacy AZ uses Moss-colored leather for the lace cage, heel counter, heel pull tab, and tongue. It features the Reebok logo on both medial and lateral sides of the quarter.

It is likewise on the tongue and rubber outsole. Meanwhile, the sneakers also tout the Maharishi branding on the lace cages and sockliners. The Maharishi Classic Legacy AZ uses a traditional lace closure system. It rides on a black midsole with a textured rubber outsole. Reebok then treats it with a water-repellent finish to keep your feet dry.

Images courtesy of Reebok