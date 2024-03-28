Indulging in a sauna experience has numerous health benefits including better sleep, reduced body aches, and lower stress. As such, it’s not a bad idea to invest in your own sauna at home and Redwood Outdoors offers several options, including the impressive Thermowood Panorama Sauna.

This is a six-person unit designed for nature lovers. It’s the most deluxe sauna yet offered by Redwood Outdoors that comes in a traditional Scandinavian design. It oozes elegant simplicity featuring a full glass back wall so you can immerse in natural light and take in beautiful views while in the comfort of your sauna.

The Thermowood Panorama Sauna is constructed by heat treating eco-friendly Scandinavian softwood to temperatures ranging from 180 – 230° in a special chamber kilns for up to four days. Steam is utilized as a protective gas and helps prevent the wood from splitting or getting damaged during treatment. The heating process also makes the wood resistant to fungi and rot, prevents the secretion of sap or resin even in high temperatures, improves insulation, and increases the wood’s longevity.

This barrel sauna is made with tongue and groove lumber staves held tightly together via an interlocking system of stainless steel bands and fasteners. The system allows the lumber staves to naturally expand and contract and form a tight seal. The sauna unit is then placed on wooden support cradles to keep it’s underside off the ground.

The Thermowood Panorama Sauna offers two options to control the heater: manual or Wi-Fi, with the former offering a timer and temperature dial. You can set the timer for up to an 8-hour delay so the heater comes on while you’re out and the sauna will be ready when you get home. Meanwhile, the Wi-Fi lets you control the digital wall pad mounted nearby the sauna, or control the sauna from a smartphone or tablet. You can remotely pre-heat from anywhere or pre-set the sauna to come on at a specific time of the day.

Images courtesy of Redwood Outdoors