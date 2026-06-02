A small, handheld fan can only do so much when it comes to keeping cool and comfortable in the heat or during power outages. For those without backup power, like solar panels or power stations, to operate larger machines, a portable, rechargeable fan will suffice, like the new VENTY Pro Series. It packs a longer runtime, higher fan power, and other premium features in a slimmer, lighter, and more refined profile than the original.

It’s portability includes a folding frame that packs flat into less than 3″ thick. Yet it transforms from a desk fan to a stand fan in seconds with a telescopic titanium stand that extends to over three feet. It’s very light at just 1.13kg, so you can pack it in your bag or put it in its carrying case when you want to bring it on your travels.

The VENTY Pro Series features a seven-blade design, which is 20% more powerful than the original. It also has an upgraded auto-dimming intelligent digital display that lights up for clear access to the LED touch screen, where you can control the LED ring for ambient light at night, the speed, oscillation, and the 12-hour timer settings.

The light fades away on its own for a distraction-free sleep experience. A companion remote control snaps magnetically into the base (upgradeable to a backlit rechargeable version). This portable fan runs on a rechargeable 20,000mAh battery with over 60 hours of runtime on a single charge.

The VENTY Pro charges twice as fast as the original with its 30W USB-C charging kit. The battery doubles as a power bank and supports pass-through charging so you can refuel it and another device simultaneously. It is available in three beautiful colors, including burgundy, silver, and black.

Images courtesy of VENTY