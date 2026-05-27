The evolution of the computer mouse has certainly been interesting. The 90s design literally holds a heavy ball roller in the middle that, once lost, renders the whole device useless. Now, they offer wireless connectivity and are equipped with advanced sensors and modern features. Yet they still need friction and a surface to work. Not the OVO, from UK-based technology company NextAxis Design, which offers an innovative format.

Its design and usability differ greatly from the conventional mouse. Hence, the company doesn’t categorize it as such, but as a balance-based input device that interprets natural hand movements into precise control. Whereas a conventional mouse uses analog rollers to scroll pages and clicks (left and right), this device mimics your hand movement.

OVO uses tilt to move left or right, gesture to act, and balance to control. It comes in an egg-shaped design that offers ergonomic comfort and support, allowing your hand and wrist to rest naturally. It’s like holding an arcade machine’s analog stick when placed on a flat surface.

But it doesn’t follow the traditional input that is friction-based, requires a surface, and a fixed posture. Its gesture-based interaction model means it works without these three requirements. You can gesture with it in the air, and it works like a wireless remote control. It features a custom internal balance system that keeps the pointer centered and eliminates unintended drift.

Aside from tilting, you can scroll up and down, tap, or do rotational movements on any surface of the device. OVO continuously tracks its orientation in 3D space using multi-axis sensors. This way, it turns simple gestures into actions, with every micro-adjustment of the hand translated into smooth, precise, and stable digital movement.

Images courtesy of NextAxis Design