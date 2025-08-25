The modern smartphone is a fascinating device that goes beyond telecommunications. It’s an all-in-one tech powerhouse excelling in productivity, entertainment, imaging, and so much more. It seems people of all ages have one with them at all times, yet HMD Global has something else in mind. The company bills the Fuse as “the phone that grows with your kids.

As a parent/guardian, it is our responsibility to actively monitor the type of content our children can access on their handsets or tablets. Apple and Android have robust features to tackle such situations, but they can also be overly restrictive in some instances. Meanwhile, the Fuse leverages artificial intelligence alongside manual settings to control exposure.

HMD Global designs the system in a way wherein kids can gradually unlock more functionalities at their parents’ discretion. Furthermore, the HarmBlock+ AI ensures the device never shows, captures, or stores images with any hint of nudity. Out of the box, only essential apps are available, while calls and SMS will only work with white-listed contacts.

Likewise, location tracking displays the user’s current whereabouts, as well as their historical data. It even supports up to 10 safe zones, which automatically alert parents/guardians when their kids enter or leave these designated areas. As for app restrictions, HarmBlock+ prevents any type of workaround to bypass the system.

As an entry-level unit, the Fuse touts a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It comes with a microSD card expansion slot as well. The front flaunts a 6.56” HD+ LCD panel with a 90 Hz refresh rate. A 5,000 mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging technology rounds out some of its basic specifications.

Images courtesy of HMD