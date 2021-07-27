When you love automobiles and watches, there is a sizeable selection available for you. However, many of these are classified as luxury-tier timepieces only a few can afford. Fortunately, there are options that boast premium craftsmanship that takes their automotive tie-in seriously. One of our favorites is REC and you’ll know why soon enough when we explore the RNR Arkonik.

Unlike many cost-prohibitive offerings out there, this Copenhagen, Denmark-based watchmaker prices its products fairly. In fact, we believe that each watch it makes is one-of-a-kind thanks to its signature approach. The RNR Arkonik is no different and should appeal to the overlanding crowd.

For those wondering, REC specializes in a different type of collaboration. Instead of just slapping the carmaker’s logo on the dial, case, crown, or strap, it’s going even deeper. You see, each RNR Arkonik is crafted with a piece taken from an actual vehicle.

This one sources the component from 1984 Arkonik Land Rover called the “UJO.” To be specific the team created the dials out of the SUV’s door minus the paint and primer. No two surfaces are the same as each bears the battle scars of all adventures in its lifetime.

It features a square 40-mm 316L stainless-steel case with a sapphire crystal bordered by a Viton bezel. inside, you have the aluminum dial with the REC badge at 12 o’clock, the Arkonik emblem at 6 o’clock, and a sub-dial/date window at 9 o’clock.

REC also points out that the hour markers, skeleton hands, and small seconds receive a coat of Super-LumiNova C3 Blue. Acting as the engine of the RNR Arkonik is a Sellita SW290-1 self-winding movement. To finish it off, we have a Viton strap in blue to match the sub-dial and flange.

Images courtesy of of REC