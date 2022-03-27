There was a time when luxury-tier watches relied on premium materials such as precious metals and gemstones. After years of innovation, we’re now seeing the ubiquitous use of ceramics and composites. Rebellion Timepieces explores a process that adds hues to carbon fiber. It does so in a way that does not compromise durability with the Re-Volt Chrono.

It’s great to see watchmakers introduce vibrant colors to their lineup. Playing it safe in the hopes of not alienating longtime clients can be limiting for creativity. Thus, we have brands such as Richard Mille, Urwerk, Roger Dubuis, Hublot, and Rebellion Timepieces, to name a few, to thank for their avant-garde spirit.

The Re-Volt Chrono ships in a 38.5mm x 40.35mm x 13.5mm case. We have a mix of titanium, titanium in black DLC, and colored carbon. To achieve the mesmerizing camouflage-like patterns, the manufacturer adds pigments, epoxy-type resin, and carbon threads to come up with a distinct aesthetic.

You can get the Re-Volt Chrono in Mars Valley (red), Toxic Storm (green), and Arctic Storm (blue). A protruding section of the caseband and the crown are in black, while the textured pushers are in gray. The skeleton dial showcases a honeycomb structure. The left auxiliary dial resembles a six-spoke wheel.

Meanwhile, the right sub-dial features a date window at 3 o’clock. Both sides are covered by sapphire crystal, so you can view the in-house self-winding chronograph movement inside. The rotor looks cool and resembles a custom forged rim with the Rebellion emblem. The Re-Volt Chrono comes with a choice of a textile strap with a Velcro and buckle closure or a black rubber strap with a folding clasp system.

Images courtesy of Rebellion Timepieces