Unlike Apple’s closed software and hardware ecosystem, Google’s decision to keep Android open source makes it accessible to OEMs. These days, Samsung faces tough competition from Chinese brands for several reasons. One such company is the former Oppo subsidiary Realme which now operates independently, yet still under BKK Electronics. Their latest flagship — the GT5 Pro touts a fascinating security measure and some cool functions.

The build quality and technical specifications of many Android smartphones these days are a far cry from what they were years ago. In fact, some mid-range models can even rival the performance and capabilities of Samsung’s premium lineup with minimal caveats. As such, it’s always awesome to learn about clever innovations that can change the game in some aspects.

Realme’s GT5 Pro is certainly no slouch when it comes to the stuff that truly matters. Starting with the chipset, we’re looking at a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen3 and up to a 16 GB LPDDR5x RAM. 256 GB is the entry-level storage capacity followed by 512 GB and 1 TB. A 12,000 mm² vapor chamber ensures optimal performance even with the most resource-heavy apps active.

With a push of the power button, a 6.78″ 2780 x 1264-resolution AMOLED touchscreen comes to life. Realme claims the panel boasts a touch sampling rate of 2,160 Hz, a 144 Hz refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 4.500 nits. Meanwhile, its primary imaging array is comprised of a 50-megapixel main, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle, and a 50-megapixel periscope sensor.

A forward-facing 32-megapixel unit is more than enough for detailed selfies and video calls. The GT5 Pro features an under-display fingerprint sensor but also supports a palm unlock gesture currently exclusive to this device. Realme is boldly claiming the latter is faster than face recognition systems and purportedly more secure.

It also packs a massive 5,400 mAh battery and supports 100W fast-charging technology and 50W wireless fast-charging protocols. Rated at IP64, it can easily brush off exposure to liquids and dust. The Realme GT5 Pro is available in Starry Night (glass), Bright Moon (vegan leather, and Red Rock (vegan leather). Let’s hope a global version follows soon.

Images courtesy of Realme