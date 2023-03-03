Located on the immense territory of over 11 million square meters, complex Dubai Hills offers premium quality real estate and exceptional living conditions. Emaar Properties, the renowned developer of the ambitious project, aims at constructing a neighborhood with necessary infrastructure and facilities. The so-called city within the city, Dubai Hills is a modern amalgamation of the early Emaar settlements of The Greens, Emirates Hills, and Arabian Ranches. Dubai Hills features high-rise apartment buildings, townhouses, and large mansions, so the area has something for everyone. Apartments for sale in Dubai Hills in 2023 are the representatives of outstanding design and unique architectural thought.

Life in the incredible community of Dubai Hills

Quality of life in the neighborhood is the main focus of the developers. Dubai Hills includes large land plots of parks and gardens full of greenery, curved walking paths and open places for recreation. The destination offers an extraordinary retreat in the heart of the city within the elegantly designed neighborhood centered around an 18-hole championship golf course.

Along with the beneficial location of the neighborhood, real estate buyers get access to the following amenities:

Commercial center with head offices of multiple companies;

Large shopping malls;

Hotels and services apartments;

Educational institutions;

Medical establishments;

Various sports facilities;

Well-developed transportation links;

Popular neighboring districts.

Still not convinced? Then we are ready to make you aware of the top compelling reasons why owning an apartment in a successful project is a must.

Dubai Hills is a family-friendly community

Dubai Hills ranks as one of the most friendly and peaceful communities in Dubai. The territory provides an abundance of parks and playgrounds for families with children. Besides, there are many educational institutions and healthcare centers in the neighborhood. There are also three hotels, two metro lines, and a 54-kilometer-long bicycle route as well.

The neighborhood is located on a strategically important territory

The area is located along the Al Khail Road Highway next to Al Barsha. Therefore, the destination is in close proximity to popular Dubai`s neighborhoods like Downtown Dubai, Dubai Marina, Palm Jumeirah, and others. It is easy to get anywhere you need in the metropolis due to the well-connected transportation routes.

Property in the freehold community available for foreigners

As Dubai Hills belongs to the freehold zone, both foreign investors and expats have the right to buy real estate there. This leads to the opportunity for an investor to choose from all the possible designs and configurations. Townhouses, villas, and apartments are available for sale in Dubai Hills. To select the most suitable housing unit in the outstanding residential complex, contact the reliable real estate agency AX CAPITAL. A vast selection of apartments to any taste and budget will amaze even the most demanded buyers.

Properties of the luxury category are delivered with full furnishing and extraordinary layouts. Even the investors with the most inveterate tastes are given the chance to buy the real estate in Dubai Hills.

An abundance of open space and outdoor experience

Dubai Hills offers more than 1,4 million square meters for its residents to enjoy outdoor activities and retreat to the open spaces. Children and adults can walk in the parks, enjoy the fresh air and lavish greenery, or spend time without any social interruptions. In general, Dubai Hills is a community of versatile purposes that allows people to work on weekdays and do device detox on the weekends.

Lucrative investment opportunities

One of the most popular investment destinations in Dubai, Dubai Hills boasts high profitability. The increasing demand leads to the constant growth of real estate prices. Recent data reveals that the average property prices in Dubai Hills have climbed up to AED 16,000 per square meter in the current year. The average ROI in the neighborhood ranges from 5% to 7% annually.

On the whole

Dubai Hills welcomes foreigners to experience the ultra-luxury quality of life and positive emotions. Convenient location, an abundance of entertainment, good business opportunities, and plenty of accommodation options are among the top convincing reasons to invest in the community.

With the property market on the rise, it’s the right time to put your money to good use and buy a property in this freehold community.