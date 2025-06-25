Lately, gaming industry pundits have been speculating about what Microsoft has in development. So far, hardware sales data show that the Xbox Series X/S lags behind rivals Nintendo and Sony. As such, the company needs to have a hit on their hands soon. It appears another collaborative project is heading our way as we check out the Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition.

Many are still reeling from the recent unveiling of the ASUS ROG Xbox Ally series. The co-branded handheld gaming PC was not exactly what gamers expected. Furthermore, the latest announcement makes it seem like Microsoft is currently out of ideas.

Several years ago, insiders hinted at the possibility of a virtual reality headset for the Xbox, but this is totally different. Unlike Sony’s PlayStation VR2, the Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition does not natively run Xbox games out of the box. Instead, it streams them over the internet.

In short, this is just a fancy limited-edition version of the standalone VR headset, but with an exclusive color palette. Nevertheless, it’s a brilliant marketing push to promote the Xbox Cloud Gaming service, which is already compatible with the standard Quest 3S.

Officially, the colorway is Xbox Carbon Black and Velocity Green. The bundle includes the VR headset, a pair of Touch Plus controllers, a limited-edition Xbox Wireless Controller, and a Meta Quest Elite Strap. Overall, we like the distinctive aesthetics of this SKU.

Meta Quest 3S Xbox Edition buyers are also getting three-month subscriptions for both Meta Horizon+ and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. “For the first time, we’re thrilled to deliver a Quest headset that not only delivers incredible mixed reality experiences but is also crafted for Xbox fans,” reads the press release.

Images courtesy of Xbox/Meta