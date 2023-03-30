Are you in the market for a reliable pair of hikers anytime soon? If so, what did you have in mind? Outdoor recreation is about to surge this spring and folks want to gear up with the latest apparel and accessories. In the rugged footwear space, most options are now designed to look good on and off the trail like the RC x Merrell 1 TRL MTL.

This iconic silhouette from the Rockford, Michigan group welcomes a collaborative spin courtesy of Reese Cooper. We find this tie-in appealing due to the use of understated colorways over hi-vis hues. This reminds us of what these shoes are at their core. As fashionable as they appear to be, wearers can expect top-notch performance, comfort, and protection.

It doesn’t really matter if you pick the tonal brown Otter or tonal green Clover, because it’s all about personal tastes. Starting with the upper, the RC x Merrell 1 TRL MTL features a combination of 100% recycled TPU and mesh materials. This construction ensures superior breathability and excellent durability. Threading through the fabric loops are 100% recycled laces as well.

Blink and you’ll miss it, but just above the vamp is a gaiter D-ring in case the scenario calls for it. Although the available shades are darker, the RC x Merrell 1 TRL MTL comes with reflective details. This helps with low-light visibility as an added safety feature. Meanwhile, its Cleansport NXT treatment provides additional odor control.

In addition to the shoelace closure system, the internal bootie provides a snug fit. A removable EVA foam footbed makes it easy to clean. The medial post on the RC x Merrell 1 TRL MTL’s FloatPro Foam midsole aids in pronation relief, while the Vibram MegaGrip outsole keeps your shoes firmly planted on various surfaces.

images courtesy of Reese Cooper/Merrell