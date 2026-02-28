Razer pushed the boundaries of what a laptop sleeve can do by enhancing its functionality with charging capability. More than a protective sheath, the Razer Laptop Sleeve 16 with Wireless Charging for Devices also powers your devices.

It offers a neat and compact way to keep your devices charged sans the messy cables. It reduces desk clutter and minimizes the need to carry separate chargers or power banks when on the go.

The Razer Laptop Sleeve 16 with Wireless Charging for Devices integrates charging zones while keeping its slim and minimalist profile. By strategically positioning the charging pads on the exterior front panel, there’s no bulk or unnecessary added heft. The chargers don’t get in the way when you slip a laptop inside.

The lower charging pad offers up to 15 watts of fast wireless charging, which is ideal for smartphones that support higher input speeds. Meanwhile, the upper pad delivers 5 watts, good for small devices or tech accessories like wireless earbuds.

The Razer Laptop Sleeve 16 with Wireless Charging for Devices supports simultaneous charging of two devices. It supports Qi-compatible devices and compatible with MagSafe-enabled products too.

Each charging pad comes with magnets to keep devices positioned correctly during charging. Essentially, the sleeve serves as a charging hub so it still needs to plug into a power source to function. The California-based company suggests plugging the sleeve to a wall socket or to a power bank with at least 30 watts of output to ensure stable performance during charging.

Images courtesy of Razer