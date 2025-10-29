The basic concept behind what gifts to give out this holiday season should be extremely easy. You can always opt for generic, bargain bin items when it’s for casual acquaintances, but try to splurge on the more premium stuff when it’s for loved ones. Meanwhile, LEGO fans are both the easiest and also the most difficult people to please. However, the upcoming Gingerbread AT-AT Walker will delight whoever receives it.

We all know the Danish toymaker always has something cool on the back burner. These are the types of surprises that avid collectors live for, and for a good reason. The company has a mixed track record when it comes to special edition kits, especially those licensed by extremely popular franchises. Even if the demand is ridiculously high, a reissue is never a guarantee.

For now, the Gingerbread AT-AT Walker set appears to have sufficient stock to go around. As long as scalpers don’t try to outhustle the average shopper, official distribution channels will ensure retailers have it on shelves on launch day. Speaking of which, the product page is pegging it for a November 15, 2025, release date. SKU number 40806 is marketed for ages 10 and up, with 697 pieces to assemble.

You have “an AT-AT with gingerbread-house-style decoration and a Gingerbread Darth Vader LEGO minifigure. Pose the legs of the AT-AT, open the cockpit and flip up the sides of the main compartment to reveal the cozy interior: there’s a seat by the fireplace for Darth Vader, a table, drinking cup, cookie and candy cane elements, stockings hanging on the wall, a pile of gifts, and other festive accessories for creative play,” reads the official description.

