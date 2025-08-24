We can’t stress enough just how ubiquitous true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds are now these days. The market saturation of these products has prompted manufacturers to get creative. So far, we’ve seen Bluetooth speakers and smartwatches that pack TWS earbuds. There’s more if you really dive into that rabbit hole, like the Honor Select Yuewo Wireless Mouse Ear Pro.

Who would have expected the brand behind the ridiculously slim book-style Magic V5 foldable also loves to dabble in hybrid devices? From what we can tell, this is not a concept or prototype, but a commercially available accessory as well. It seems this one flew under the radar during the launch of the Magic V Flip 2 — a collaboration with fashion designer Jimmy Choo.

Just like the Android flip-style smartphone, Honor’s Select Yuewo Wireless Mouse Ear Pro appears to be a China-only release. Still, there are plenty of ways to import it should you choose to buy one. At a glance, it’s initially presented as a sleek, metallic mouse available in Starry Gray or Champagne Gold.

However, it makes clever use of what’s usually a hollow space in a computer mouse’s body. A hidden hinge allows the rear section to pop open and reveal a pair of color-matched TWS earbuds. These are semi-open with dual-magnetic dynamic drivers — good enough for noise-free calls and general music playback.

A button to switch between the USB wireless dongle and Bluetooth is accessible here. Under each mouse button is a custom TTC mechanical switch, which supposedly lasts up to 5 million clicks. The Select Yuewo Wireless Mouse Ear Pro is fitted with a 1,000 mAh battery. It was not specified what capacity are the units inside the TWS earbuds.

Images courtesy of Honor