Video calls have never been more important than today amid the pandemic. Person-to-person conversations are a no-no if possible so virtual is the way to go. In this case, it’s best to invest in a high-quality camera that doesn’t blur you out of focus or glitches during important calls, classes, meetings, or interviews. This is where the Razer Kiyo Pro USB Camera comes in.

It delivers a powerful 5GB/s camera signal to your stream and uses a high-performance adaptive light sensor to provide clear video quality. Using a larger Type 1/2.8 ultra-sensitive CMOS sensor with STARVIS technology, the camera adjusts accordingly to your lighting situation.

Backlit lighting, streamer lighting, dim lighting, and harsh lighting, are not a problem with this camera. It detects how bright or dark the surroundings and makes the necessary adjustments for picture-perfect clarity anytime and every time. Aside from bright images, the Razer Kiyo Pro USB Camera also gives out smooth and sharp visuals. This makes HDR streaming at 30FPS possible sans the underexposed areas.

Moreover, this plug-and-play computer gear features a wide-angle lens with adjustable FOV. You can choose to feature more of your background set up with a wide view, go narrow, or medium for just the right viewing angle. The lens allows for three field-of-view so it can capture more people in the shot. The options are available via Razer Synapse.

The Razer Kiyo Pro USB Camera is guaranteed tough just like how Razer wants their gear. The lens is made with Gorilla Glass 3 for a scratch and damage-resistant surface. It also comes with a lens cover for privacy or to keep the lens dust-free when not in use.

Images courtesy of Razer