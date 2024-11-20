With a little over a month before we officially start a fresh calendar year, holiday shopping is at a fever pitch. The tech-savvy among us are undoubtedly eager to upgrade to the latest devices. Flagship models from Apple and Samsung are some of the top options out there, but ASUS has something awesome in store for mobile gamers. Enter the ROG Phone 9 Pro.

The Taiwanese firm is thrust into the spotlight yet again with the launch of its high-performance Android handsets. Given these are under its Republic of Gamers hardware catalog, users want nothing but the best. The ROG Phone 9 Pro seems to check all the right boxes and even pushes beyond expectations.

It boasts bleeding-edge features, premium materials, aggressive aesthetics, and the most powerful silicon commercially available right now. This bad boy rocks a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite alongside 24 GB of LPDDR5X RAM. Plus, its 1 TB of USF4.0 internal storage is more than enough for today’s AAA titles.

A problem that plagues many smartphones is the tendency to heat up during resource-heavy gameplay. As such, ASUS equips the ROG Phone 9 Pro with GameCool 9 technology. With the help of advanced thermal materials and the optional AeroActive Cooler X Pro, temperature never becomes an issue.

In addition to gaming, the ASUS ROG Phone 9 Pro also ensures top-notch imaging capabilities. The primary camera module packs a 50 MP wide-angle, 13 MP ultra-wide-angle, and a 32 MP telephoto. Its main shooter uses a Sony Lytia 700 sensor and a 6-axis hybrid gimbal stabilizer 4.0 system for unparalleled photography and videography.

Images courtesy of ASUS