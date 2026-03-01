Gamers generally consider Razer a solid source of gaming accessories. Their products flaunt aggressive designs, responsive performance, Chroma RGB lighting, and versatile customization. However, others voice out their concerns regarding pricing in relation to the supposedly mediocre build quality. The impending arrival of the Huntsman Signature Edition aims to change that.

After featuring a select number of high-end keyboards, it’s mind-blowing just how much some people are paying for these. Most of these models boast artisanal levels of craftsmanship with a cost to match. As one of the leading names in the premium computer/gaming peripherals market, it’s about time we get an SKU of this caliber.

A snippet from the product page reads: “Your dream keyboard has just been surpassed. Reserved for discerning hands, the Razer Huntsman Signature Edition stands as a statement of precision engineering and master craftsmanship—our most uncompromising keyboard ever built.”

For a distinctive typing experience and sound, under each key are custom second-generation optical-analog switches. As the manufacturer puts it, these are exceptionally precise and responsive. To ensure superior stability while in use, you get a CNC-milled 6063 aluminum chassis.

Moreover, the additional anodization enhances the overall durability. Alongside the multi-layer arrangement of EVA, FR4, and others, each press registers acoustically in a satisfying way. To contrast the metal’s satin sheen, some components receive a PVD coat with a mirror-polished finish.

The Huntsman Signature Edition touts a tenkeyless (TKL) layout. For what you’re paying, a removable wrist rest would be an awesome extra. However, the package does not include one. We’re hoping other Razer products will be getting a similar treatment in the future.

Images courtesy of Razer