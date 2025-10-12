Most of us have already embraced the convenience of smart home automation. Robot vacuums are ubiquitous autonomous appliances found in the majority of households globally. However, it seems some folks still prefer to do chores personally. If you feel the same way, at least let cutting-edge technology help make things easier. For example, here’s the Dreame H15 Pro Heat.

It may look like your average upright handheld vacuum cleaner, but it can do much more. Also, despite the size, this model is completely cordless. The manufacturer ships it along with a charging base, which also doubles as a holder when the H15 Pro Heat is not in use.

Powering the unit is a massive 30,000 mAh battery (6x 5,000 mAh) for a total operational length of 72 minutes in Quiet Mode. With its ThermoRinse function active, the runtime is significantly reduced to 20 minutes. Nonetheless, it’s long enough to completely remove oil, grime, and stains.

In case you’re still wondering, yes, the Dreame H15 Pro Heat is a wet/dry vacuum cleaner. Meanwhile, it boasts a 22,000 Pa suction power and an 800 ml water tank. Another cool feature is the ThermoTub system, which blasts the brush with 212°F hot water to prevent blockages and maintain efficiency.

“RGB sensor works during floor cleaning and contributes to an intelligent self-cleaning system. It detects and adapts to the soiling level of the brush and base, providing thorough self-cleaning, and quickly removes leftover debris from the roller brush,” reads the official description.

Given the high temperatures, the H15 Pro Heat uses thermostable materials for its brush, scraper, and other components. Download the Dreame companion app to enable hands-free control to target extremely low spaces for a thorough clean.

Images courtesy of Dreame