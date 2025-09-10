It appears the competition got wind of Apple’s plan in advance. Even before its official launch, insiders were already talking about the iPhone Air. Many are billing it as an extremely svelte iOS smartphone that is also in a category of its own. After months of speculation, we finally have official details about this highly anticipated device.

Ahead of its debut alongside the American tech firm’s annual hardware refresh, third-party accessory manufacturers received dummy units with the exact dimensions. This gives them enough time to design various add-ons, such as cases, to drop alongside the handset. A couple of these were leaked, which basically left nothing to the imagination.

According to Apple. “The all-new iPhone Air is so impossibly thin and light that it nearly disappears in your hand. At 5.6mm and weighing just 165g, it’s the thinnest iPhone ever — even with a large, immersive 6.5‑inch display and the power of the A19 Pro chip. It’s a paradox you have to hold to believe,”

Others will argue that Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Edge was first. Yet those who prefer Apple’s software ecosystem are not likely to jump ship. Plus, it touts a few convenient features of the Pro models, such as the Action button and intuitive Camera Control interface. The frame is grade 5 titanium, while the rear gets a Ceramic Shield cover

Elsewhere, the immersive Super Retina XDR display touts a Ceramic Shield 2 panel. With several models that boast ridiculously slim profiles from several Android OEMs already in the market, the iPhone Air faces an uphill battle. Nevertheless, with a sizeable user base eager for something new, it’s bound to sell extremely well.

Images courtesy of Apple