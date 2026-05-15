It looks like the team in charge of LEGO’s Icons series is cooking up a storm for brick builders of all ages. We are already hyped for the upcoming Road Bike, but this next kit has a particular fandom all fired up. Dropping early next month is The Lord of the Rings: Minas Tirith, and it’s chock-full of awesome details.

With a whopping 8,278 pieces in the box, this will probably require at least a whole day to complete. We did not expect the Danish toymaker to launch another set based on the high-fantasy novels so quickly. Some of you are probably still working on the icons, The Lord of the Rings: Rivendell. Nevertheless, this is a must-have you should not miss.

Thanks to the film adaptations — particularly The Fellowship of the Ring (2001), extended edition of The Two Towers (2002), and The Return of the King (2003)– we have a visual reference of what the capital city of Gondor looks like. In our opinion, The Lord of the Rings: Minas Tirith has its flaws, but they are not exactly dealbreakers.

LEGO describes it as “a striking centerpiece for adults and devoted fans looking to expand their Middle-earth™ merchandise collection. This hybrid-scale model combines an intricate microscale city exterior with rich minifigure-scale interior detailing.” Speaking of minifigures, the package includes 10 familiar faces.

You have Gandalf the White, Aragorn (as King Elessar), Arwen, Faramir, Denethor, Peregrin Took, and four Soldiers of Gondor. As a cool bonus, The Lord of the Rings: Minas Tirith replica comes with a Shadowfax horse figure. Upon completion, SKU: 11377 measures about 23.5″ x 24.5″ x 14.5″ (HxWxD).

Images courtesy of LEGO