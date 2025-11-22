Vintage design meets modern technology in this collaborative product from lighting manufacturer Gantri and vintage furniture dealer Rarify. The Cube One Table Lamp offers a modular and sustainable lighting solution.

Its build is from a combination of repurposed metal elements from Swiss furniture studio USM and plant-based materials. The lamp features 3D-printed panels made using a Gantri-made sugarcane-based plant translucent polymer. You can remove the panels for sustainable disposal at the end of their life cyle.

This leaves the value of the USM components as intact and unmodified collectible pieces. These metal parts serve as the stylish and sturdy framework. Moreover, they give the Cube One Table Lamp its modularity, allowing it to adapt, transform, and grow.

As the team said, the Cube One Table Lamp is “infinitely expandable.” Its modularity allows endless configurations of the cubes. Users can stack the cubes on top of each other to form a floor lamp. Moreover, they can connect them into multi-blocks for a larger lighting system.

While it works great on its own, it also offers scalability, allowing it to evolve. It can transform into “furniture, larger lamps, hanging fixtures, illuminated walls, or architecture-scale installations.” Meanwhle, its design adds a touch of modern-retro vibe in any setup.

The Cube One Table Lamp is part of the launch of Gantri’s manufacturing platform, Gantri Made, which invites lighting studios to submit their designs to the company via an online portal. Gabtri will then 3D print the designs in its California factory.

Images courtesy of Rarify