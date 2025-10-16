For a long time, dedicated PC gaming enthusiasts only had access to passive and air cooling methods to keep their rigs in optimal operating temperatures. Eventually, modular liquid cooling platforms became mainstream and allowed gamers to push their systems beyond their limits. Now, the technology is making its way to flagship projectors like the S7 Ultra Pro.

4K projectors are gradually becoming more accessible as new brands enter the market. After clawing its way to the top of the Chinese market, Dangbei is ready for the global scene. The consumer electronics group specializes in home entertainment products — particularly projectors.

Its latest SKU addresses an issue that rivals have yet to come up with a solution to. For an immersive cinematic experience at home, brightness levels matter a lot. Unfortunately, striking a balance between performance and thermals is extremely difficult with the usual cooling methods.

As manufacturers dial up the luminosity, the components also heat up. Therefore, the S7 Ultra Pro utilizes liquid cooling instead of air cooling. For the internals, we have a MediaTek MT9681 SoC with 4 GB of RAM, which is respectable enough for entertainment appliances of its type.

Dangbei says the unit can project images up to 300 inches, depending on how far the placement is from the target surface. No need to darken the room with curtains or turn the lights off because the S7 Ultra Pro can pump out pictures at up to 4,500 CVIA lumens.

HDR10+ and Dolby Vision enhancement technologies ensure visuals are vibrant. As the holidays roll around, consider this a great gift for loved ones who relish a cinematic experience at home. Given the cost of movie tickets these days, you might as well splurge on the S7 Ultra Pro.

Images courtesy of Dangbei