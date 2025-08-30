Beat the heat anytime and anywhere with the Infinity Cool Blanket V3. This newly-upgraded version delivers even more instant cooling power and breathability, so you stay comfortable even in the hottest days or during humid nights.

Putting the AC on full blast helps with getting a restful sleep in warm or hot weather conditions. But those hardwired to survive in chilling temperatures might still find this futile. Their body might still find it hard to adjust or it takes a long time for the cold to kick in, which entails few hours of sleep.

In this case, the Infinity Cool Blanket V3 helps. It uses state-of-the-art cooling fibers that instantly respond to body heat and moisture. No more waiting time on the cool down. It instantly creates a refreshing chill the moment you use it.

The blanket features expertly crafted sensor-activated high-cooling fibers that dynamically respond to body heat and moisture. So even without an AC, your body still feels cool. It provides -15°C of coolness in mere seconds for maximum comfort.

The innovative insulation technology provides continuous comfort by blocking external heat, while effectively releasing sweat and moisture. The highly breathable weave enhances airflow, while rapid evaporation prevents dampness buildup. Engineered for long-lasting performance, the Infinity Cool Blanket V3 maintains its cool-touch feel even after several washes.

Moreover, this blanket is antibacterial to keep it fresh and clean and has reinforced seams to prevent fraying and piling to keep it durable. Its innovative design makes it an ideal companion for a wide range of activities. It can be used during travel, on outdoor adventures, picnics, and more. It comes with its dedicated carrying pouch for safekeeping during transport.

Images courtesy of DADA Corpororation