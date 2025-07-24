The Cave Chair by Domain Architects (for Bischiyano) not only provides a seating solution but also a calm space to relax and unplug from the chaos of the outside world. Its pyramidal shape gently cocoons the body for a surprisingly comfortable serene experience.

This chair offers what the designers call a space for retreat and reflection in a public setting. Its concept takes inspiration from caves in nature that serves as a unique refuge for both the body and mind. Its birth “completely blurs the boundaries between space and furniture.”

The Cave Chair features a striking design that evokes a sense of power. Its an obvious presence in a room with a shell measuring 64.96″ long by 64.96″ wide and stands 74.80″ tall. Yet, its commanding presence still invites wonder and exploration.

Despite its strong silhouette, it’s a sofa chair by purpose made with a combination of 60% new wool, 20% nylon, 20% polyester, and 2mm foam. Wrapped entirely in elastic fabric, it has a surprisingly soft interior that provides ample support for seating and leaning.

The triangular design of the Cave Chair coupled with its materiality, offer both aesthetic and ergonomic purpose. It blurs the line between furniture and architecture, while transforming any space into a private sanctuary. It offers soundproofing qualities, with an interior that automatically mutes the outside noise the moment you get inside.

Bischiyano swears that the Cave Chair “is bound to evoke excitement, curiosity, and an unforgettable experience.” The chair sits low at 11.81″ to encourage a relaxed and calm posture. This furniture is available in five colorways including Graphite, Lake, Jade, Mica, and Cinnabar.