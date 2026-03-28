Using a cactus as design inspiration for a humidifier is ironic. It’s a drought-resistant plant that hoards water, while a humidifier releases moisture into dry air. But this contradiction is what makes the Cabu humidifier from designer Ho joong Lee truly unique.

It puts a playful spin on the mostly utilitarian humidifier design, effectively making it a functional decorative piece. “Inspired by the cactus’ strong survival in dry environments, it is an object-type humidifier design that adds humidity and emotional atmosphere to dry indoor spaces.”

The designer interpreted Cabu as a small and solid device that brings life to dry space. It operates discreetly as it elegantly blends with any interior design. Consider it as any decorative piece that adds character to any room with its colorful and playful silhouette.

This humidifier features a silhouette that isn’t loud but calming to the eyes. The designer described its color combination as “fresh and harmonious” and brings out the vitality of the cactus and the atmosphere of its surroundings.

Cabu features an attractive two-colored torso that appears organic: in a deep forest green and a vibrant blue. The green mimics the color of the cactus and the blue can be likened to the color of the sky. Meanwhile, the body mimics the round and ribbed texture of the real cactus.

The flower at the crown isn’t purely decorative but also functional. It’s removable and serves as the water inlet. It comes in three colorways including yellow, pink, and orange, and snaps into place via magnets. Moisture comes out from the other opposite top end of the cactus. Cabu features a water level indicator at the back and is USB-C powered.

Images courtesy of Ho joong Lee/Behance