If you’re the type who treasures products handcrafted from materials that would have otherwise landed in the landfill, then the Rareform Veer Card Holder is for you. Rareform uses old billboard vinyl and transforms it into everyday useful pieces like wallets, bags, and more.

The company collects bold billboard vinyls, wash and cut them then recycle them into one-of-a-kind products. Each item is unique since “not all billboards are created equal” after all. As for this featured everyday carry, it boasts a sleek and slim design yet it can hold your most-used cards. It even has space for cash which is often missing in other minimalist wallets.

The Rareform Veer Card Holder boasts three credit card slots and has a center pocket for your cash. As an added convenience for the professionals or daily commuters, it even has an ID window so you can easily flash your ID when needed.

Best of all, this unique wallet is small enough to fit in your front pocket and doesn’t add bulk or heft. It is quite light and slim that you barely feel it in your pocket. You might even forget that you have it with you as it only measures 3″ x 4″. It is also durable and easy to clean as should billboards made of vinyl.

The wonderful thing about the Rareform Veer Card Holder is its eclectic appearance. It looks beautiful with its mix of colors and patterns. Suffice to say, that it is unique for every user and that there is bound to be one that caters specifically to a person’s design of choice.

Images courtesy of Rareform