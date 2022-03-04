Khyzyl Saleem is becoming a favorite of gearheads thanks to his awesome automotive concepts. The world’s top carmakers should seriously consider getting this guy to design their future projects. For now, he is collaborating closely with Hagerty by showcasing the creative process in a series of videos. This week, we get to see the guy’s unique take on an SUV with the Range Rover pre-runner.

The 3D artist follows a distinct approach wherein he emphasizes the understated elements of a vehicle. His growing portfolio of renders mostly features supercars, which makes this Range Rover pre-runner quite special. As with any of Saleem’s creations, it all begins with a donor model and this time it’s a 2022 Land Rover Range Rover SV.

As much as we would love to see him digitally work his magic on a Defender instead, this Range Rover pre-runner here is equally outstanding. In an Instagram post, it was detailed that the pre-runner is a departure from what he normally handles. “This time I stepped way out of my comfort zone,” wrote Saleem.

From the get-go, this Range Rover already looks menacing courtesy of the blackout color scheme. Hence, we’re filing this under our collection of favorites along with other murdered-out machines. Another cool fact about this proposal is the use of CAD data from an actual pre-runner frame.

With the help of Autodesk’s 3DS Max, we get to appreciate the intricate details of this off-roader. What appears to be a matte finish is an exposed carbon fiber body kit. The higher ride height, fender flares, a roll cage, beefy all-terrain BFGoodrich tires on huge wheels, and more turn it into a race-ready monster. The Range Rover also now packs a mid-mounted V10 engine.

Images courtesy of Khyzyl Saleem