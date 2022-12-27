Effortlessly stylish and durable, this Rancourt & Co. Harrison Boot can be your go-to footwear for just about any occasion in both dry and cold weather. It is versatile, comes in a sleek silhouette, and is comfortable to wear.
Get ready to hit the road or party with this comfortable pair. It comes in a Huckberry-exclusive tumbled bison leather upper for that classic and timeless look. The leather underwent a process known as milling so it stays soft and produces a deeper grain. The procedure also lends a unique visual texture to the boots.
Aside from the bison leather, this Huckberry-exclusive Rancourt & Co. Harrison Boot also has a supple, smooth full-grain cow leather lining for next-to-foot comfort. Then there’s the full-grain vegetable-tanned leather for the midsole and for reliable grip on varied terrain, it features a double-sole construction for the natural Reltex Lactae Hevea Rally soles.
These soles are 100% natural latex made in France using traditional techniques. They are extremely comfortable to wear and also provide a great balance of comfort. Moreover, the rugged traction of the outsoles makes the Rancourt & Co. Harrison Boot ideal to wear to whatever your weekend or night out of town brings.
For a refined and elegant finish, they come with six antique brass eyelets with over-the-ankle coverage so it stays snug and adapts to your movements. The rawhide leather laces are also treated for durability. These boots are hand-sewn in Maine, USA by 3rd generation artisans. They do not need breaking in as they come soft and ready to wear out of the box.Get It Here
Images courtesy of Huckberry