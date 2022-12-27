Effortlessly stylish and durable, this Rancourt & Co. Harrison Boot can be your go-to footwear for just about any occasion in both dry and cold weather. It is versatile, comes in a sleek silhouette, and is comfortable to wear.

Get ready to hit the road or party with this comfortable pair. It comes in a Huckberry-exclusive tumbled bison leather upper for that classic and timeless look. The leather underwent a process known as milling so it stays soft and produces a deeper grain. The procedure also lends a unique visual texture to the boots.

Aside from the bison leather, this Huckberry-exclusive Rancourt & Co. Harrison Boot also has a supple, smooth full-grain cow leather lining for next-to-foot comfort. Then there’s the full-grain vegetable-tanned leather for the midsole and for reliable grip on varied terrain, it features a double-sole construction for the natural Reltex Lactae Hevea Rally soles.

These soles are 100% natural latex made in France using traditional techniques. They are extremely comfortable to wear and also provide a great balance of comfort. Moreover, the rugged traction of the outsoles makes the Rancourt & Co. Harrison Boot ideal to wear to whatever your weekend or night out of town brings.

For a refined and elegant finish, they come with six antique brass eyelets with over-the-ankle coverage so it stays snug and adapts to your movements. The rawhide leather laces are also treated for durability. These boots are hand-sewn in Maine, USA by 3rd generation artisans. They do not need breaking in as they come soft and ready to wear out of the box.

Images courtesy of Huckberry