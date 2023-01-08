When Elon Musk unveiled the Cybertruck in 2019, who knew that it would create a demand for all-electric pickup trucks? The competition soon scrambled to develop their own platforms to rival that of Tesla. Some even managed to deliver their units already like Ford with its F-150 Lightning. Now, we have Stellantis eager to join in with the RAM 1500 Revolution.

CES 2023 is shaping up to be an ideal launching point for EVs. Since early this week there are already several awesome announcements. For example, there’s the Volkswagen ID. 7 near-production concepts with cool features in tow. We’ll try to cover most of them in the coming days, but let’s swing back to what RAM has in store for us.

The parent company states that the 1500 Revolution is part of their Dare Forward 2030. This green initiative is in line with other carmakers’ emission-free directions in the coming years. According to Stellantis, their plan is to switch the entire fleet under its banner to fully electric systems in the next 10 years.

Design-wise, the electric pickup truck touts a mean stance with a sleek outline. The front shows the RAM branding with background illumination. LED headlights flank the badge on each side while additional lights adorn the bumper. The 1500 Revolution rides on 24” wheels that likewise light up at the center.

Flush door handles add to the clean look. RAM notes that the self-leveling suspension system should provide a smooth driving experience. Its dual-motor all-wheel-drive configuration boasts all-wheel steering. Battery specifications are not yet available, but the 1500 Revolution is capable of 100 miles on a 10-minute fast charge.

Images courtesy of Stellantis/RAM