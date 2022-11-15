As promised, we want to catch up with all the awesome announcements at the SEMA Show 2022. So far, there’s the Ringbrothers 1972 Chevrolet Blazer K5 Bully, TPC x Nissan Sunny LEAF Truck Project, and the Jeep CJ Surge from Mopar. The latter also presents the Ram 1500 TRX Gold Shot and RAM 1500 Backcountry X.

Among the two, we’ll dive a little deeper as to what makes the RAM 1500 Backcountry X special. It’s our pick because the platform offers the most versatility. It’s brimming with exclusive features such as the RamBox Cargo management system, custom RamRack, and custom RamPack.

This setup allows you to store even more items on each side of the bed and above. As the company describes, you get to have more additional secure storage space which does not affect the functionality of the pickup truck.

A carbon fiber hatch-type door opens to reveal rectangular shelves with vertical bin dividers. Optimal organization is the name of the game here. Next up is the telescoping storage rack add-on which first saw action at the SEMA Show 2021 on the Ram 1500 Outdoorsman concept.

They’re bringing the RamRack back for the Ram 1500 Backcountry X. 2” TYRI LED lights and a Center High Mount Stop Light are likewise part of the package. Apart from its outstanding gear and cargo capabilities, this bad boy is built for rugged adventures.

We’re looking at a 2” lift kit by Mopar, FOX shocks, and matte-black 20” Fuel Heater rims shod in BFGoodrich tires. The Ram 1500 Backcountry X is a great concept to showcase just how far you can take aftermarket customizations with the right provider.

Images courtesy of Stellantis