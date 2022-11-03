After starting his own neckwear line in 1967, Ralph Lauren went on to establish the brand as a big name in the fashion industry. Over the years, it grew and now markets a wide range of products. We believe not many know the label also offers stylish timepieces. Before you miss out, check out its new Polo Vintage 67.

As it says right there in the name, this timekeeping instrument delivers a classic aesthetic. It’s an ideal addition to any outfit with its striking retro design. If you find this appealing, Ralph Lauren stores and online distribution channels should already have it available. Overall, it is an elegant option for the dapper gentleman.

The Polo Vintage 67 arrives in a round 40 mm x 9.1 mm stainless-steel case. Its fixed bezel holds a box sapphire crystal with an anti-reflective coating. Turning it over, you’re looking at another sapphire crystal for its exhibition case back. Here we can view the 21-jewel 7380 LJP manual caliber.

This hand-wound movement is supplied by La Joux-Perret and measures 30 mm x 2.7 mm. It beats at 21,600 vph and boasts a remarkable 90-hour power reserve. The Polo Vintage 67 comes with an opaline silver dial with bold Arabic numeral hour markers and a minute track in black.

A small seconds sub-dial occupies the 6 o’clock position, while spade hours and whip minutes hands indicate the time. Ralph Lauren ships the Polo Vintage 67 with a brown burnished calfskin strap. There’s also the optional bund calfskin strap in either brown or black. The quick-release spring bar makes it easy to switch these out.

