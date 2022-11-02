For a timeless and sophisticated sense of style, you can never go wrong with a button-down shirt from Ralph Lauren. It can go from formal to dressed down in seconds and take you from the ranch to the dancefloor. Just like the Matlock Flannel Shirt. It boasts a classic silhouette and ruggedly handsome color, it can definitely be a staple for any wardrobe.

This one takes inspiration from the patterns and details found in early 1900s work shirts and comes in a hardy construction so it can withstand the elements. It can handle the outdoors whether you’re trawling in the river, tending the cattle, or working the field. It is constructed from premium heavyweight cotton jacquard paired with a brushed finish and interior twill reinforcements.

The Ralph Lauren Matlock Flannel Shirt features striped and geometric motifs for a stylishly rugged appeal. It also comes with a couple of button pockets on the chest to secure your essentials on the go and keep them within easy reach.

Moreover, the buttons on the cuffs let you roll up the sleeves if you want a relaxed fit. Perfect for times when the job calls for you to get down and get your hands dirty.

It being a button-down shirt makes the Ralph Lauren Matlock Flannel Shirt versatile. You can wear it solo or as an overcoat with a shirt underneath to keep you cozy when the temperature drops. This one comes in a classic and tapered-down fit for an effortlessly elegant style and in a Horse Blanket Stripe Jacquard colorway.

Images courtesy of Huckberry