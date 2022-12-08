The cold months certainly bring out a selection of warm and stylish clothes designed to make the temperature bearable. Take Ralph Lauren’s Coated Twill Quilted Jacket for one. This puffer jacket lets you venture into snowy outdoors or the urban jungle in comfort because it packs great insulation.

This handsome RRL jacket can handle the elements with its water-resistant coated twill construction. It’s fully lined with 100% nylon and insulated with a down-fill alternative of 100% polyester. It even has a removable hood lined with high-pile fleece made from 64% polyester and 36% acrylic and has leather trim.

Moreover, Ralph Lauren’s Coated Twill Quilted Jacket comes with hand warmer pockets lined with brushed moleskin. This is ideal for chilly temperatures to keep those digits in working condition. To help seal the heat in are the drawstrings with leather stoppers at the hood, a full-zip front closure, the helpful addition of a snapped storm placket, and a drawstring waist.

This cold-weather wear also features elasticized cuffs for easy wear on and off. They also further help lock the warmth in and ensure a secure fit over mittens or gloves. As for storage, aside from the handwarmer pockets, this RRL piece also gives you two front waist snapped pockets and a couple of interior waist pockets to store on-the-go essentials.

Ralph Lauren’s Coated Twill Quilted Jacket is great for skiing, hiking, or other cold-weather excursions. It keeps you cozy and warm and looking stylish too with its versatile design and attractive color offerings of Vintage Red and Forest Green.

Images courtesy of Ralph Lauren