The Raide LF 40L backpack boasts both function and style. It offers enough space for your backcountry skiing and ski mountaineering gear while being lightweight and comfortable to carry.

This pack offers the perfect balance of weight, function and comfort that “prioritizes uphill performance and downhill style equally.” It weighs a mere 1.1kg (2 pounds 6.4 ounces) and is expandable to 50 liters using its extendable roll-top closure.

Designed for the extreme outdoors, the Raide LF 40L backpack is constructed from tough Challenge Ultra 400X, 400d UHMWPE or Dyneema fabric woven to make it twice more tear resistant and eight times more abrasion resistant than similar ultralight fabrics. The fabric is then backed by a waterproof film and is 100% recyclable.

Meanwhile, the cinch top is made from 210 Nylon with UHMWPE ripstop and the roll-top from 50D ripstop nylon with UHMWPE crossply. Aside from the roll-top opening, a back panel access also gives full access to the main compartment which is always accessible regardless of how you’re carrying your snowboard or skis.

Moreover, the Raide LF 40L backpack comes with a couple of no-zip stash pockets for quick stowing of gear while roll top stow clips gives you the option to tuck the roll top out of the way. Other handy offering in this pack include a no-snag ice tool carry to keep the picks of the tools fully enclosed and secure so they don’t fall out or get snagged along the way.

Then there’s the helmet carry built right into the pack and the avy tool compartment for quick access to your avy tools. This compartment also doubles as a pass through to the main compartment which has a waterproof divider to keep it snow free. There’s also a stow gloves on the shoulder strap.

The Raide LF 40L backpack also features a removable aluminum frame around its perimeter that dips behind your head and down to the hip pads to distribute the pack’s weight and provide rigidity for ski/snowboard carry. Meanwhile, a removable insert made of a plastic layer and closed cell foam sewn together provides the back panel its rigidity. This insert doubles as a first aid kit like for splinting and can be used to kneel or sit on.

Images courtesy of Raide