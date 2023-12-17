If you are after an understated yet stunning timepiece, Rado has plenty to offer. Catering to both men and women, its lineup of elegant timekeeping instruments is vast and varied. This year marks another major milestone for the Swiss brand and it celebrates appropriately with the release of the Anatom Automatic 40th-Anniversary Edition — a slender and stealthy option.

Although we prefer larger case sizes in general, these, unfortunately, may not look as stylish on people with slim wrists. Thankfully, most watchmakers have something for everybody if you know where and what to shop for. R10201739 is a unisex reference presented with a svelte 32.5 mm x 11.3 mm case fabricated out of high-tech black ceramic and other premium materials.

Given its commemorative distinction, the Anatom Automatic 40th-Anniversary Edition ensures owners get to appreciate every captivating detail of its craftsmanship. Face down, you can catch a glimpse of the sophisticated inner workings of its in-house 03.766.731 movement via the stainless steel exhibition case back. The transparent window is printed with “Since 1983 Limited Edition” and its serialization.

Rado optimizes the 21-jewel self-winding caliber’s power reserve to deliver up to 72 hours when fully wound. Adding to its dazzling appeal are the 11 baguette diamonds which stand for the hour markers. If you’re wondering why it’s missing one, in place of the 6 o’clock index is a date aperture. Set against a black lacquered polished dial, everything is protected by a cylindrical sapphire crystal with an anti-reflective coating.

Finally, we have a black rubber strap with a three-fold stainless steel clasp and a high-tech ceramic cover to match the case. It would have been awesome if Rado paired it with a black high-tech ceramic bracelet instead. Anyway, the Anatom Automatic 40th-Anniversary Edition is limited to only 40 examples.

Images courtesy of Rado