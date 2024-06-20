When a sneaker quickly sells out shortly after launch, it usually means the brand has a hit on its hands. The most logical approach is to revisit the model via sporadic drops to gauge if the demand remains just as strong as before. Hence, we have an American athletic apparel and footwear label release a collaborative take on a popular shoe with the ALD x New Balance 1000.

Partnerships with fashion and lifestyle powerhouses like Aimé Leon Dore typically do wonders for publicity and subsequently, sales. Therefore, this revamped variant of the classic silhouette is guaranteed to pique the interest of sneakerheads. In fact, even the average consumer will find it hard to resist its nostalgic allure.

The ALD x New Balance 1000 is a tie-up with the New York City-based outfit available in three tonal colorways. Take your pick from black, grey, and cream or just grab one of each to complete your collection. Nevertheless, any of these shades seem easy enough to pair with all types of outfits.

An upper crafted out of mesh textile is overlayed with perforated premium leather. The decorative shapes of the panels covey a dynamic and sporty aesthetic. Wearers can thread the round shoelaces through loops or the standard eyelets.

The tongue features a co-branded tag. Except for the prominent rubberized “N” logo on the lateral and medial sides. Meanwhile, the forefoot section displays a debossed “Aimé” script. The ALD x New Balance 1000 is outfitted with an ABZORB cushioning and a Stability Web midfoot shank all enclosed in the midsole foam.

A segmented sole unit completes the ALD x New Balance 1000’s design. “Bold and innovative sportswear designs once heralded a new era. Now, these aesthetics have become enduring elements of everyday style,” reads the product description. Each pair ships with a metal “Aimé” hangtag.

Images courtesy of New Balance/Aimé Leon Dore