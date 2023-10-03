So far, 2023 is a blast for gamers given the number of AAA titles that have and will drop before the year ends. Nintendo gave us The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, while Microsoft recently released Starfield. Now it’s Sony’s turn this month with the impending launch of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. Therefore, you might want to cop the Adidas x Marvel Spider-Man Ultra 4D Advanced.

After the staggering success of developer Insomiac’s first installment and subsequent follow-up Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, PlayStation 5 owners can’t wait to get their hands on the latest entry. Its first teaser in 2021 already revealed that Peter Parker, Miles Morales, and Venom would be in the game.

As such, these kicks incorporate the characters into the design. In addition to the shoes, the German sports apparel manufacturer will also offer various footwear and apparel under the Peter Parker Advanced Suit and Venom collection. The capsule has something for everybody and is expected to sell out in no time.

As for the Marvel Spider-Man Ultra 4D Advanced, PlayStation Plus subscribers will be selected at random for a chance to purchase it ahead of October 20, 2023. The superhero-themed sneakers retain the recognizable silhouette but are endowed with a special colorway to denote its tie-in with the Sony exclusive. The PRIMEKNIT upper is primarily in red with a blue TPU support on the mudguard.

Meanwhile, the iconic three stripes on the panel overlay are in white, while graphics of the symbiote erupting from the inky black 4D midsole appear to be taking over the Marvel Spider-Man Ultra 4D Advanced. The tongue features Spider-Man’s white spider emblem with webbing accents in red. Adidas is also selling the Adizero 12.0 Marvel’s Spider-Man Football Cleats right now.

Images courtesy of Adidas